Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sigma Lithium Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) – Cormark reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Sigma Lithium in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Sigma Lithium’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sigma Lithium’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

SGML stock opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.54 and a beta of 0.17. Sigma Lithium has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $39.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGML. Fourth Sail Capital LP grew its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 1,572.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 3,134,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,331 shares during the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 14.7% during the second quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 2,604,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,328,000 after buying an additional 334,034 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,258,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,202,000 after buying an additional 466,688 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,703,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,243,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after acquiring an additional 179,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

