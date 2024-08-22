Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Woodward, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Woodward in a report issued on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department anticipates that the technology company will earn $5.91 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Woodward’s current full-year earnings is $5.91 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $197.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.11.

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $158.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37. Woodward has a twelve month low of $119.03 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $847.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Woodward

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 63,881.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after acquiring an additional 60,687 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

