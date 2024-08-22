Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Electra Battery Materials Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELBM)

Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Electra Battery Materials in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.40 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Electra Battery Materials’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Electra Battery Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Electra Battery Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ELBM opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Electra Battery Materials has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electra Battery Materials

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Electra Battery Materials stock. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Electra Battery Materials as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain.

