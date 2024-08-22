Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Emeren Group Ltd’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SOL)

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Emeren Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Emeren Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Emeren Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $30.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 million. Emeren Group had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 12.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Capmk cut Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Emeren Group in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Emeren Group in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Emeren Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Emeren Group from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emeren Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Shares of SOL stock opened at $1.95 on Thursday. Emeren Group has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shah Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Emeren Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,885,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,170,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 337,650 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Emeren Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 747,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 66,284 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 160.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 29,484 shares during the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

