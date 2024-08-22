Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.13.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $91.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $86.05 and a one year high of $165.76.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,555 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,151,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,169,000 after buying an additional 496,308 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $518,975,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,466,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,163,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,612,000 after purchasing an additional 140,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 148.31%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

