Equities Analysts Set Expectations for WSP Global Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of WSP Global in a research note issued on Monday, August 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.19. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $8.01 per share.

WSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$252.00 to C$261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$255.00 to C$270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$252.00 to C$257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$241.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$254.50.

TSE WSP opened at C$226.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81. The firm has a market cap of C$28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$217.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$214.82. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$174.39 and a 52 week high of C$230.98.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.90 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.93 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 4.03%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

