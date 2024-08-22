Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 100,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.54. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,701,000 after buying an additional 38,506 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 57,496 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,342,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,871,000 after buying an additional 199,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 281.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,579,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,016 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GO. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

