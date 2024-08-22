Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) PT Raised to $33.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EPRT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.25 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.12.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average is $26.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.99 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 48.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.31%.

Insider Transactions at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $356,317.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,030,472.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $356,317.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,030,472.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $964,484 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 409.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 241,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 193,979 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,377,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,561,000 after buying an additional 1,060,079 shares in the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 112.9% during the first quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 867,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,731,000 after buying an additional 460,065 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 281,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after buying an additional 94,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,048,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,794,000 after acquiring an additional 56,990 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

