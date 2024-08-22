Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $33.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust traded as high as $31.23 and last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 598640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EPRT. Wedbush initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.25 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.12.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $574,567.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,338.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $574,567.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,338.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $356,317.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,030,472.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,775 shares of company stock worth $964,484 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 183,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,401,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 88,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.12% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 94.31%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

