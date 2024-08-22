Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $100.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EL. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.13.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $91.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $86.05 and a fifty-two week high of $165.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,689,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 207.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

