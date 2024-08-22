Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Shares Down 3.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $100.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Estée Lauder Companies traded as low as $89.05 and last traded at $89.40. Approximately 1,232,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,950,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.85.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.13.

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,555 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,151,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,169,000 after purchasing an additional 496,308 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $518,975,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 44.4% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,466,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,320 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,163,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,612,000 after purchasing an additional 140,416 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.31%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

