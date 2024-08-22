Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA) Shares Up 2.4%

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.80. 2,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 8,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Eterna Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 4.49.

Institutional Trading of Eterna Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERNA. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eterna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Eterna Therapeutics by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eterna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $36,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eterna Therapeutics Company Profile

Eterna Therapeutics Inc, a life science company, provides mRNA cell engineering technologies. Its technologies include mRNA cell reprogramming and gene editing; NoveSlice and UltraSlice gene-editing proteins; and the ToRNAdo mRNA delivery system. The company has a license agreement with Factor Bioscience Limited.

