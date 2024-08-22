Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Price Performance

CLWT stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Euro Tech has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

