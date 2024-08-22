Evercore ISI Increases Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $135.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on A. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.07.

A stock opened at $139.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.48. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $155.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,916 shares of company stock worth $2,527,860. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 114.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 527.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

