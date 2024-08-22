Evercore ISI Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $80.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.33% from the stock’s previous close.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Walmart from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

NYSE WMT opened at $75.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.33 and its 200 day moving average is $63.76. Walmart has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $75.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 933,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $60,570,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 642,016,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,679,718,386.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,851,892.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 933,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $60,570,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 642,016,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,679,718,386.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,809,366 shares of company stock valued at $648,477,014. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the second quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,509 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 63,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 27,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,143 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after buying an additional 16,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

