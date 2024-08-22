Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Position Reduced by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at $112,464,000. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its holdings in Evergy by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 830,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,339,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 260,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 19,193 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 316,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 31,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

In other Evergy news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

EVRG stock opened at $58.34 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $61.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 83.17%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

