Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Position Cut by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,486 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.7% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 41.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 4,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ES opened at $66.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,464.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,015 shares of company stock valued at $806,478. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.