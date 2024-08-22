Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Raised to $66.00 at Scotiabank

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ES. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ES

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $66.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of -56.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $68.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,464.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,015 shares of company stock valued at $806,478. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ES. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.