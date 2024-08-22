Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Evogene Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of EVGN opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.04 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.40. Evogene has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $10.40.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 233.66% and a negative return on equity of 70.96%.
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.
