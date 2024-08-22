Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Evogene Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of EVGN opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.04 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.40. Evogene has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 233.66% and a negative return on equity of 70.96%.

Institutional Trading of Evogene

Evogene Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Evogene Ltd. ( NASDAQ:EVGN Free Report ) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

