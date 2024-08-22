Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Shares Up 2.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $45.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Evolent Health traded as high as $28.55 and last traded at $28.48. 128,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,504,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

EVH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup began coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 26,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 387.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 27,650 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $647.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

