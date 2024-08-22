ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.85

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.85 and last traded at $35.85, with a volume of 4684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.63.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average is $31.28.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $121,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,847 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $121,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 333,847 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,509,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,401,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,945 shares of company stock worth $4,091,408. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ExlService by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 257,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 39,537 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService during the first quarter worth $19,417,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,469,000 after buying an additional 905,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ExlService by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,176,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,208,000 after buying an additional 160,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 661.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 90,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 78,612 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

