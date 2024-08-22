Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,314 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $8,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,601 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Expedia Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,304 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,563 shares of company stock worth $2,447,970. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Expedia Group stock opened at $133.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

