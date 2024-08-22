Experian (LON:EXPN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EXPN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,260 ($55.35) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Experian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,502.50 ($45.51).
Experian Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Lloyd Pitchford purchased 19,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,717 ($48.30) per share, for a total transaction of £709,575.30 ($922,005.33). Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Experian Company Profile
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
