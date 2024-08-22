Experian (LON:EXPN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EXPN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,260 ($55.35) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Experian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,502.50 ($45.51).

EXPN opened at GBX 3,633 ($47.21) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,611.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,493.38. The stock has a market cap of £33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3,594.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.22. Experian has a twelve month low of GBX 2,366 ($30.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,796 ($49.32).

In related news, insider Lloyd Pitchford purchased 19,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,717 ($48.30) per share, for a total transaction of £709,575.30 ($922,005.33). Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

