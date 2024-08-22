Express (NYSE:EXPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Express Stock Performance

Shares of EXPR opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $412,060.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.40. Express has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

