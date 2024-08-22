Express (NYSE:EXPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Express Stock Performance
Shares of EXPR opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $412,060.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.40. Express has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06.
About Express
