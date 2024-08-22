Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $116.20 and last traded at $116.33. Approximately 2,614,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 17,098,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.53.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.67. The firm has a market cap of $449.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,519,753,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 532.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,779,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158,054 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540,435 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 566.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,319,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $980,210,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

