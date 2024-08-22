EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Director Wendy F. Dicicco Buys 2,567 Shares

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) Director Wendy F. Dicicco bought 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $19,996.93. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,642.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EYPT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,576. The company has a market capitalization of $466.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.58. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 172.29% and a negative return on equity of 43.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,640,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,245,000 after acquiring an additional 488,206 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 674,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 445,289 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,641,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,166,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

