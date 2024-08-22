F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer Sells 500 Shares

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $98,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,221.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FFIV stock opened at $199.42 on Thursday. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $145.45 and a one year high of $205.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.41.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of F5 by 13.5% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 13,681 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of F5 by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,994 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of F5 by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,848 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in F5 in the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FFIV. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

