Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) PT Raised to $285.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.20% from the stock’s previous close.

FN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.78.

Shares of FN stock opened at $273.50 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $143.57 and a fifty-two week high of $278.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.57.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.35. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $753.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $717,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

