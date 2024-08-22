FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Position Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 343.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FARO. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 437,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 224,273 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,423,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $3,226,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 282,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after buying an additional 99,990 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 169,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 97,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FARO. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on FARO Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Yuval Wasserman sold 10,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $167,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,797.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $518,303. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies stock opened at $16.72 on Thursday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.80.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

