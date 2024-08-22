Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Holdings Decreased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,674 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $13,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in Fastenal by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 302,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,624,000 after acquiring an additional 101,503 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $68.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.88. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

