Fate Therapeutics’ (FATE) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.88% from the stock’s current price.

FATE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.73.

Fate Therapeutics Trading Up 6.5 %

FATE stock opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $8.83. The company has a market cap of $445.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.90.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 2,933.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,133,000. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 318.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 65,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 49,931 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 73.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 262,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 111,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

Further Reading

