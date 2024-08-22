Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.54% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,618,000 after acquiring an additional 16,745 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 4.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the first quarter worth approximately $3,042,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 0.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FDRR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.46. 13,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,534. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.91. The firm has a market cap of $575.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a fifty-two week low of $38.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.62.

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

