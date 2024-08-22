Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FGRO) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FGRO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,765 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 1.05% of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FGRO. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 87,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 36,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,117 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FGRO traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,728 shares. The company has a market cap of $315.50 million, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (FGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in growth stocks from domestic and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors FGRO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

