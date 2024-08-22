Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.90

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.90 and last traded at $27.77, with a volume of 13882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.82.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 24,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

