Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 1,129 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $161.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $161.30.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.95.

Insider Activity

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

