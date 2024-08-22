Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 14,165 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,165 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:WELL opened at $116.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.57. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 330.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

