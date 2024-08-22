Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 1,439 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CAH opened at $109.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.24. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.11 and a twelve month high of $116.04. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.506 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 89.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,447.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $252,997.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,184.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,390 shares of company stock worth $10,567,059 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.45.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

