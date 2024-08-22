Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 9,656 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,555 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,151,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,169,000 after buying an additional 496,308 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,975,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,163,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,612,000 after buying an additional 140,416 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,644,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,685,000 after acquiring an additional 406,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.39.

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EL stock opened at $91.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.05 and a 52-week high of $165.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.73. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.31%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

