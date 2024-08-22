Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 37,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 41.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 187,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,259,000 after buying an additional 54,990 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,418,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,335,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,572,000 after purchasing an additional 67,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,481,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,623,000 after purchasing an additional 45,350 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:FE opened at $43.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $43.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.70%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

