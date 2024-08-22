Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 48.2% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $104.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.16. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $104.44. The stock has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 260.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $160,712.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,846.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,846.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,517 shares of company stock worth $21,783,981. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.