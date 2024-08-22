Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 48.2% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $104.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.16. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $104.44. The stock has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 260.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.48.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $160,712.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,846.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,846.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,517 shares of company stock worth $21,783,981. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.26.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
