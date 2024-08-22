Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,209,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $855,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 293,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 104,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $27.63 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.96.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

