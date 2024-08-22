Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,145 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in eBay by 13.7% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,552 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 292,509 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $15,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in eBay by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,181,791 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $63,486,000 after purchasing an additional 307,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $58.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $58.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,488 shares of company stock valued at $565,910 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

