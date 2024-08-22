Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,776,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,918,000 after buying an additional 5,094,340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,568,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,693,000 after acquiring an additional 622,037 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,802,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 774,781 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,695,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,962,000 after purchasing an additional 257,440 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ING Groep by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,332,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 655,011 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays raised ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

ING Groep Price Performance

NYSE ING opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.54. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $18.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.8143 dividend. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.32%.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

