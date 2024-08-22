Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 5,486.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sonoco Products by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 751.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 130,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 29,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SON opened at $51.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.68. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $61.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Sonoco Products Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

