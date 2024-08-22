Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 1,139 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,035,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,961,000 after acquiring an additional 81,475 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,446 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,933,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,680,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,315,000 after buying an additional 89,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.10.

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $27.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average is $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.95. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $28.90.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 30.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $211.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $83,487.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,978.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

