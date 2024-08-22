Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 14,817 Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,817 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro were worth $7,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAUM. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 64,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 30,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 164,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust Micro alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Micro Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IAUM opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.87. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 12-month low of $18.11 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.