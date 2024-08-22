Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 3,922 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $10,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,622,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $101.82 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $103.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.05.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

