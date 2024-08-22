Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,159,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $554,685,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,659,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $397,799,000 after purchasing an additional 81,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,876,000 after purchasing an additional 496,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PPG Industries by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,768,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,424,000 after purchasing an additional 417,145 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $124.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.63 and its 200 day moving average is $132.90. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.07 and a 12 month high of $151.16.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PPG

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.