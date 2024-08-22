Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in ResMed by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Performance

ResMed stock opened at $224.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.66. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $231.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.65 and a 200-day moving average of $199.91.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $203,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.66, for a total transaction of $3,107,803.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,299,516.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $203,742.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,931 shares of company stock worth $20,326,437 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RMD

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.