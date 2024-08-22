Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $129.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.82. 3M has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $129.99.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.57.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

